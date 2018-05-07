5 sporty ways to get out and about in Santa Monica this weekend

You're not alone. A slew of outdoor fitness events -- designed for all ages, abilities and budgets -- is coming up this weekend.
From yoga in the park to dodgeball on the beach, here's where to start.
Surf with 'soul sistas'
Photo: Anastasia Hofman/Unsplash
Black Girls Surf and Team Decades are teaming to host their first Southern California Soul Sista Surf Session of the year. Surfers of all ages and abilities are invited to gain pre- and post-surf haircare tips, learn about the ocean, surf and relax on the beach.
The date: Saturday 5/12, 8 a.m.-2 p.m.
The location: Inkwell Beach, 1900 Ocean Way
The price: Free
Break a sweat in the sand
Photo: Marion Michele/Unsplash
Looking to tone up? T3PowerReady hosts 90-minute bootcamps in the sand every weekend at Santa Monica State Beach. You'll warm up with yoga, jump into core, stability and resistance training, then cool off with Savasana.
The date: Saturdays 8:30 a.m., Sundays 9:30 a.m.
The location: The Casa del Mar Hotel, 1910 Ocean Way
The price: $30 per session; discounted class packages available
Take the tots to yoga
Photo: Jose Ibarra/Unsplash
Ready to share your love of yoga with the kids? Then take them down to Reed Park for a Saturday morning yoga class designed for children ages 3-5. Hosted by Catherine Arellano of Sun Kids Grounded Yoga, the weekly sessions incorporate music, a sprinkling of Spanish words and a meditation book reading.
The date: Every Saturday, 10 a.m.
The location: Reed Park, 1133 Seventh St.
The price: $10 per child
Tour community gardens
Photo: Alexander Andrews/Unsplash
Celebrate National Bike Month with the nonprofit Santa Monica Spoke. On Saturday, May 12, all are invited on a leisurely bike tour of local community gardens. Riders will visit the urban fruit forest at Ishihara Park, then amble along the Michigan Avenue Neighborhood Greenway, or MANGo, to the Euclid Community Gardens.
The date: Saturday 5/12, 10 a.m.-1 p.m.
The location: Meet at 26th Street / Bergamot Station
The price: Free
Dodge, HIIT and sip
Photo: Lisa B./Yelp
Join FitLife Nutrition for an active morning on the beach. The free weekly Sunday gatherings start with a warm-up game of dodgeball, then dive into a HIIT-style bootcamp session. Afterward, cool off with shakes, teas and aloe drinks at the FitLife studio and shake shack.
The date: Every Sunday, 8:30 a.m.
The location: Santa Monica State Beach, Lifeguard Tower 24, 100 Hollister Ave.
The price: Free to play; $9 per recovery beverage
