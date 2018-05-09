HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Find out where you can celebrate California Lawn Bowling Day

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
This Saturday is California Lawn Bowling Day. Former Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger signed a proclamation in 2006 declaring a California Lawn Bowling Day.


Every year since, lawn bowling clubs throughout the Golden State have picked a Saturday in May for their open house. California has more lawn bowling clubs than any other state in the country, with the largest number of clubs residing in SoCal.

Members of Generation X and Millennials are flocking to greens in greater numbers, looking for an alternative to traditional sports. If you want to give lawn bowling a try, Hermosa Beach's open house is Saturday at 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

Long Beach opens its doors to the public Saturday, too, from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. Long Beach is one of the older clubs in Southern California, dating back to 1929, but it's not the oldest.

That distinction goes to the Pasadena Lawn Bowling Club. Its greens have been around since 1921, and it's known as "The Birthplace of Southern California Lawn Bowling."
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbiesbowlingarnold schwarzeneggerfun stuffLos Angeles CountyLong BeachPasadenaHermosa Beach
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
VIDEO: 2-year-old skateboards on Long Beach course
IT'S BACK! NES Classic Edition returns to stores
Long Beach sailing center refurbished just in time for summer
Long Beach surfer fighting for bigger waves
Algae shuts down Diamond Valley Lake near Hemet
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News