community journalist

Get lost in the mesmerizing art of water marbling in San Pedro

By
SAN PEDRO, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Patty Middlebrooks "fell in love" after she took her first water marbling class 26 years ago.

"It's so whimsical and fun and the best part about it was that I couldn't mess it up," she said. "It all turned out beautifully."

The Redondo Beach native owns Meaning-Full Art, located inside of Crafted at the Port of Los Angeles, where she teaches water marbling art classes.

"My favorite thing to say to people who say 'I can't do this' is, 'if you can shake parmesan cheese and stir your coffee with a stirrer, you can totally do this!'"

Middlebrooks offers classes at Meaning-Full Art where she will teach customers how to water marble on silk, sneakers, baseball caps, fans, parasols, kites, ties and sarongs.

"The number of patterns and designs you can make it unlimited," she said. "You are only limited by your imagination."

Follow Rachel on social media:
Facebook.com/abc7rachel
Twitter.com/abc7rachel
Instagram.com/abc7rachel
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestssan pedrolos angeleslos angeles countycommunity journalistartpaintcraftsarts & culturein the community
Copyright © 2019 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
COMMUNITY JOURNALIST
East LA alum celebrates 100th birthday at former high school
These Japanese sandwiches earned Konbi in Echo Park the title " Best New Restaurant of the Year"
CSUN exhibit shows American aid during the Armenian Genocide
Here's an option for LAX travelers who want to avoid rideshare
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Murder-suicide investigation underway in Simi Valley home
Man charged after allegedly pointing gun at students at Mt. San Jacinto College
Youngest Borderline victim honored at Pepperdine
Teen killed in head-on crash on PCH in Malibu
Coalition of parents, educators urge LA to ban sale of flavored tobacco
Father speaks out following deadly Upland plane crash
Kanye suggests legal name change to 'Christian Genius Billionaire Kanye West'
Show More
"Fresh Off the Boat" canceled after 6 seasons
Massive spontaneous line dance breaks out at Borderline
5 separate earthquakes hit Ventura area within 3 hours
Cause of crash that killed 'MythBusters' host Jessi Combs determined
Kristen Bell takes adults back to high school in Disney+ series 'Encore!'
More TOP STORIES News