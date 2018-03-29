HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Huge ships on display for Port of Long Beach Harbor Tours

The popular tours allow people to get an up-close and personal, behind-the-scenes look at the Port of Long Beach.

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
Registration for the Port of Long Beach's Harbor Tours begin on April 2. The boat tours are free and require online reservations.


The popular tours allow people to get an up-close and personal, behind-the-scenes look at the Port of Long Beach. Visitors get to see massive ships -- some larger than the Empire State Building -- and witness how $100 billion a year in trade gets loaded on and off ships.

Tours take place the first and third Saturdays of each month at 10 a.m. and the second and fourth Thursdays at 7 p.m.

The tours are very popular and usually fill up the first day of registration.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbiestourismLong BeachLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
VIDEO: 2-year-old skateboards on Long Beach course
IT'S BACK! NES Classic Edition returns to stores
Long Beach sailing center refurbished just in time for summer
Long Beach surfer fighting for bigger waves
Algae shuts down Diamond Valley Lake near Hemet
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
2 killed in suspected car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Village
Mendocino Complex fires now largest in California's history
Cal Fire responds to President Trump's tweet
US-Mexico border wall may cost more, take longer than expected
Man accused of killing Long Beach fire captain dies
LAUSD Blue Ribbon safety panel wants fewer electronic searches
Glendale man arrested for alleged apartment rental scam
Show More
CSUN using app to get students to show up on campus
12 more women file lawsuit against USC, former gynecologist
11 children rescued from New Mexico compound, 5 adults arrested
Firefighters battling 35-acre wildfire in Temescal Valley
Man accused in San Francisco terror plot sentenced to 15 years
More News