Knott's Berry Farm to offer its famous boysenberry plant for curbside pickup

BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- With stay-at-home orders in effect, more people are tapping into their green thumb, and now you can add the famous boysenberry plants from Knotts Berry Farm to your garden.Beginning Thursday, the plants will be available for curbside pickup, but you have to pre-order them.Boysenberry plants produce juicy, deep purple berries that are about an inch in size.Knotts says this year's crop is its largest yet.The theme park's Berry Farm Berry Market is located in Buena Park.