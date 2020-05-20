Hobbies & Interests

Knott's Berry Farm to offer its famous boysenberry plant for curbside pickup

With stay-at-home orders in effect, more people are tapping into their green thumb, and now you can add the famous boysenberry plants from Knotts Berry Farm to your garden.
BUENA PARK, Calif. (KABC) -- With stay-at-home orders in effect, more people are tapping into their green thumb, and now you can add the famous boysenberry plants from Knotts Berry Farm to your garden.

Beginning Thursday, the plants will be available for curbside pickup, but you have to pre-order them.

Boysenberry plants produce juicy, deep purple berries that are about an inch in size.

Knotts says this year's crop is its largest yet.

The theme park's Berry Farm Berry Market is located in Buena Park.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hobbies & interestsbuena parkorange countyknott's berry farmcoronavirusgardeningstay at home ordercovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
WATCH LIVE: Race and Coronavirus: A SoCal Conversation
More businesses open in LA as officials move toward 'safe reopening' of county
Body found at Venice Beach identified as ex-WWE star
When will schools reopen? It depends on where you live
USC study: More than 360,000 in LA County may have had coronavirus
Coronavirus: Officials aim to reopen LA County as early as July 4
3 Inland Empire casinos set to reopen Friday with restrictions
Show More
Summer camps, hoping to reopen, enact changes amid pandemic
Police: Man told to wear mask shoots Waffle House cook
COVID-19: LA County confirms 57 additional deaths, 1,324 new cases
Coronavirus: DOJ says CA reopening plan discriminates against churches
Long Beach moves forward with plan to use streets for outdoor dining
More TOP STORIES News