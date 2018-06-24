HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Long Beach sailing center refurbished just in time for summer

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
The Leeway Sailing Center in Long Beach has been given a makeover just in time for summer.


Planning for the $3 million renovation started several years ago. The city wanted to replace the building and start from scratch, but that idea was rejected by the state Coastal Commission.

Instead, the building was refurbished within the same footprint. Upgrades also include a new concrete swim dock and a water play structure.

The concession stand was rebuilt and both the Bayshore playground and the beach received improvements. The sailing center received new lockers, a meeting space and had structural repairs.

The Leeway Sailing Center is home to the city's Parks, Recreation and Marine Department's sailing lessons.
