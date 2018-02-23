HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Millions worth of sunken treasure on display in Long Beach

LONG BEACH, Calif. (KABC) --
If you live in Southern California, you now have a rare chance to get a glimpse of millions of dollars-worth of sunken treasure.

This is the first time it has been put on public display.

The S.S. Central America was carrying tons of California gold to New York in 1857 when it sank in a hurricane.

About $40 million worth was recovered in 2014.

You can also see a collection of historic English coins. The exhibition runs through Saturday at the Long Beach Convention Center.
