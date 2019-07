Octopus emerges from shell, surprising fisherman in Japan

A shellfish caught by a fisherman in Suruga Bay, Japan, was not what it first appeared, according to Storyful Video shows an octopus emerge from a shell and then leap off the side of a boat to return to the water.A member of a fishing party, Ai Miura, uploaded the video to Twitter on July 7.Small octopuses are known to requisition shells left behind by other mollusks, using them for protection.