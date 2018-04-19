HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Redondo Beach holds off on dockless bikeshare companies for 6 months

REDONDO BEACH, Calif. --
The Redondo Beach City Council is saying no to dockless bikeshare companies, for now. The council voted to put the idea on hold for six months.


The city was looking at a three-month pilot program for popular bikeshare companies like LimeBike. The delay is to allow local bike rental companies to come up with their own plans to compete.

Beach bike rental shops argued they provide better services than the bikeshare companies. They also argued bikesharing companies don't pay rent, taxes or fees to the city, and they are often left unattended, leaving the city to clean up.

The city could be open to the idea of a program that included other cities and offered docking stations.
