Rockettes provide virtual dance performance during COVID-19 pandemic

By Heather Harkins
NEW YORK CITY -- The Rockettes put on a dance from the iconic Christmas Spectacular show for audiences to enjoy away from Radio City Music Hall during the coronavirus pandemic.

In a show of unity, strength and support, a group of the dancers performed their famous "Parade of the Wooden Soldiers" number while staying home and respecting social distancing guidelines.

It's a fun and uplifting example of what the Rockettes are known for, even though they can't physically be together during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Rockettes are also offering weekly fitness and dance classes every Tuesday and Thursday at noon on their official Instagram page.
