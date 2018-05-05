Roll the dice: Exit Artists Escape Rooms brings Vegas-themed fun to Burbank

A new escape game room opened its doors in the neighborhood. Called Exit Artists Escape Rooms, the fresh arrival is located at 907 S. Victory Blvd. in Burbank.
At Exit Artists, a groups of six to eight players can participate in a 90-minute experience set in a Las Vegas casino. (The business can also accommodate individual players by matching them with a smaller group.) As the clock ticks, players are forced to work together to escape the room, which has 33 locks.
"Our rooms are designed for adrenaline junkies who love exciting adventures," the business explains on its website.
Exit Artists Escape Rooms has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of 35 reviews on Yelp.
Chris K., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 3, said, "I have been to escape rooms all around Los Angeles, and this one was unique. I loved how interactive the staff was. My group had a blast."
And Walerz B. said, "This is the first escape room I've been to that gives you 90 minutes to escape. It went by fast. Tons of locks to unlock. We definitely needed to ask for a few hints."
Head on over to check it out: Exit Artists Escape Rooms is open from 10 a.m.-midnight on Monday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-1:30 a.m. on Friday-Sunday.
