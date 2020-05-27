Coronavirus

Runyon Canyon Park reopens for hikers under new safety measures

The popular Runyon Canyon Park is back open for hiking with new safety measures in place, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said.
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The popular Runyon Canyon Park is back open for hiking with new safety measures in place, L.A. Mayor Eric Garcetti said Tuesday.

There will be limits on the number of people that can enter and there will also be a one-way loop on trails for physical distancing purposes.

Cameras will monitor crowds and masks are required.



Temporary closures could still happen if trails get too crowded.

"If it gets too crowded, we will adjust hours or close the trail if necessary," Garcetti said on Twitter. "Please use a face covering when near others & ensure 6ft of distance with people outside of your home."

Park rangers and Department of Recreation and Parks staff will be at park entrances to count the number of people entering.

The city previously reopened trails at other parks but the mayor kept Runyon Canyon closed off due to its popularity and the risk of COVID-19 spreading.

City News Service contributed to this report.
