HOBBIES & INTERESTS

Scuba divers compete in underwater pumpkin carving contest

EMBED </>More Videos

A team of scuba divers competed in the annual Underwater Pumpkin Carving contest in the waters off Key Largo, Florida.

KEY LARGO, Fla. --
Here's one way to make carving pumpkins less messy - do it underwater!

On Sunday, a team of scuba divers competed in the annual Underwater Pumpkin Carving contest in the waters off the Florida Keys.

Underwater artists of all ages used dive knives and fine carving tools to transform pumpkins into their favorite sea creatures while submerged 30 feet beneath the surface.

Part of the challenge was keeping the naturally buoyant pumpkins from floating off as they carved!

Sebastian Gimeno, 16, and his brother Gabriel, 14, from Weston, Florida, took home top honors with their dolphin and half-moon design. They won a return dive trip courtesy of the competition's organizer, Amoray Dive Resort.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
hobbiespumpkinhalloweenu.s. & world
HOBBIES & INTERESTS
Scrabble: You can now play 'twerk,' 'emoji'
Surfer uses inflatable mattress as board as he catches waves in OC
VIDEO: 2-year-old skateboards on Long Beach course
IT'S BACK! NES Classic Edition returns to stores
More Hobbies & Interests
Top Stories
Tree in Tustin falls on car, kills woman inside
Santa Ana winds leave thousands without power across SoCal
Person of interest sought after baby found in Lakewood Walmart
Orange man accused of breaking into home, leaving semen on laptop
Southern California red flag warnings in place through Tuesday
Climate change to cause global beer shortage, scientists say
Sexual assault suspect sought for attacking woman in Arcadia
Dodgers vs. Brewers: Preview of Game 3 as NLCS shifts to LA
Show More
16-year-old Fresno boy shoots, kills dad strangling his mom
Sewage spill shuts down Huntington Harbour to swimmers
VIDEO: Man throws Bird scooters through window of Venice bar
Teslaquila: Tesla could soon be making tequila
Record shop Fat Beats now open downtown
More News