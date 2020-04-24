SoCal heat wave: What's open, what's closed this weekend amid coronavirus pandemic

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- With a heat wave hanging over the region this weekend, many Southern Californians might be looking toward outdoor activities like beaches and parks to get some fresh air and cool off.
But the coronavirus pandemic has many activities closed to enforce social distancing. The degree to which beaches, parks and recreation areas are closed varies from county to county and city to city. Here's a brief look at what is open and closed right now in some local jurisdictions:
Los Angeles County: The county health department's stay-at-home order applies to all cities in the county except for Pasadena and Long Beach, which have their own health departments. The county has closed indoor and outdoor playgrounds, public trails, beaches, piers, beach bike paths and beach access points in a health order that has been extended through May 15. Parks are still open for activities such as walking and jogging.
Health officials have also asked LA county residents not to visit other counties that may have looser restrictions for fear of developing an infection and bringing it back to Los Angeles.
Los Angeles city: A wide variety of recreation activities and facilities are closed to the public. These include recreation centers, aquatic facilities, golf courses, basketball courts, soccer fields, public hiking trails and public beaches.
Still open are equestrian trails, dog parks and parks for walking and running. People must engage in social distancing while at these facilities and group sports are not allowed.
Catalina: The island's Chamber of Commerce is asking tourists not to visit during the pandemic, noting the island is a small community with limited health-care facilities. The island's beaches, piers and trails have been closed for public access.
Mount Baldy: The resort has reopened for skiing, although physical distancing measures, including the use of masks, are in place.
Ventura County: The county has somewhat loosened some of its stay-at-home orders. Golf courses are allowed to re-open. Many beaches are opened, although that can vary from city to city.
Details of Ventura County's new order are available here.
Orange County: The county Board of Supervisors has voted to keep beaches and adjacent parks open. This week, hundreds of people have been seen along the coast at popular spots such as Huntington Beach.
