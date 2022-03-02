localish

Neumann University women's hockey team looking to inspire next generation of hockey stars

By Beccah Hendrickson
EMBED <>More Videos

Neumann women's hockey team looking to inspire next generation

ASTON, Pa. -- As girls' and women's ice hockey is one of the fastest-growing youth sports in the country, Neumann University wanted to help recruit the next generation of athletes to the sport.

The women's ice hockey team hosted elementary school girls from Drexel Neumann Academy to their senior game, where the girls got to meet the players, sit on the bench for warmups and then watch the game at Ice Works, the ice hockey rink in their neighborhood.


USA hockey says participation has grown 34% in the past decade.

Following the Olympics where USA women's ice hockey won the silver medal, advocates say it's the best time to recruit young players who may have watched the games.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
women's history monthmore in commonwpvilocalish
LOCALISH
Winery Terra Nonno is a family-affair born during the pandemic
Neumann women's hockey team looking to inspire next generation
OC taqueria Tacos Los Cholos loads tacos with ribeye, filet mignon
The best deep-fried food at the rodeo!
TOP STORIES
522-acre fire erupts in Cleveland National Forest; no structure threat
2 Kern County brothers died months before being reported missing: DA
Father, daughter killed after truck slams into Long Beach apartment
Minnie Mouse takes over iconic floral display near Disneyland entrance
Kim Kardashian and Ye officially single, LA judge declares
UFC star allegedly tried to kill man suspected of molesting relative
Key takeaways of President Biden's State of the Union address
Show More
Drunk pilot pulled off JetBlue flight at NY airport, police say
Fitbit recalls 1M smartwatches over burn hazards
New video details deputy-involved shooting inside OC Walmart
Official: Bleak snowpack survey is 'one step short of catastrophe'
OC couple struggling after burn injury at their restaurant
More TOP STORIES News