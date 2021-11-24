tory johnson

'ShopLocalish: Holiday Deals and Steals' features deep discounts on fine American-made products

One of Oprah's Favorite Things is among this unbeatable list of exclusive holiday shopping discounts

The special, hosted by Tory Johnson and Sam Champion, airs Friday, Dec. 3, and the deals can be found at ShopLocalish.com

Searching for that perfect holiday gift? Localish is here to help!

"#ShopLocalish: Holiday Deals & Steals" is back with incredible deals on American-made products from 23 small businesses located across the country, including wine glasses and fragrant candles, organic beauty products, award-winning skincare products, tasty food, cool accessories, products for the kitchen and home, and even an Oprah favorite.

Shop featured products at an exclusive, limited-time discounted rate of at least 50% off at ShopLocalish.com starting Dec. 1.

Some of the featured businesses on "#ShopLocalish: Holiday Deals & Steals" include:



The 125 Collection


A soy-wax candle business started by a Harlem woman in her NYC apartment, featuring luxurious fragrances and quotes that inspire

Soothe


An aromatherapy dough that uses brain science and essential oils to reduce stress and anxiety in people of all ages

Tourance


A San Francisco-based company that makes ultra-soft, luxurious scarves that Oprah now counts among her Favorite Things

Strivectin


A top-selling neck cream that promises to visibly tighten, lift and firm skin in four weeks

FLIKR Fire


An elegant, cozy fireplace you can take with you anywhere

Learn more about the featured products and the businesses by watching the half-hour special running on ABC Owned Television Stations and co-hosted by Tory Johnson of "GMA Deals & Steals" and WABC-TV's Sam Champion.

Here is where and when you can watch the special:



ABC30/KFSN-TV Fresno
Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 p.m. PST

ABC7/KGO-TV San Francisco
Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 p.m. PST

ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles
Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 p.m. PST

ABC11/WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham
Friday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST

6ABC/WPVI-TV Philadelphia
Friday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST

ABC7/WABC-TV New York
Friday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST

ABC13/KTRK-TV Houston
Friday, Dec. 3 at 3:30 p.m. CST

ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago
Friday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m. CST

LOCALISH Network
Check local listings

The special can also be seen on the streaming platforms of each of these stations.
