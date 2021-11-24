'ShopLocalish: Holiday Deals and Steals' features deep discounts on fine American-made products

"#ShopLocalish: Holiday Deals & Steals" is back with incredible deals on American-made products from 23 small businesses located across the country, including wine glasses and fragrant candles, organic beauty products, award-winning skincare products, tasty food, cool accessories, products for the kitchen and home, and even an Oprah favorite.
Shop featured products at an exclusive, limited-time discounted rate of at least 50% off at ShopLocalish.com starting Dec. 1.
Some of the featured businesses on "#ShopLocalish: Holiday Deals & Steals" include:
The 125 Collection
A soy-wax candle business started by a Harlem woman in her NYC apartment, featuring luxurious fragrances and quotes that inspire
Soothe
An aromatherapy dough that uses brain science and essential oils to reduce stress and anxiety in people of all ages
Tourance
A San Francisco-based company that makes ultra-soft, luxurious scarves that Oprah now counts among her Favorite Things
Strivectin
A top-selling neck cream that promises to visibly tighten, lift and firm skin in four weeks
FLIKR Fire
An elegant, cozy fireplace you can take with you anywhere
Learn more about the featured products and the businesses by watching the half-hour special running on ABC Owned Television Stations and co-hosted by Tory Johnson of "GMA Deals & Steals" and WABC-TV's Sam Champion.
Here is where and when you can watch the special:
ABC30/KFSN-TV Fresno
Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 p.m. PST
ABC7/KGO-TV San Francisco
Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 p.m. PST
ABC7/KABC-TV Los Angeles
Friday, Dec. 3 at 10 p.m. PST
ABC11/WTVD-TV Raleigh-Durham
Friday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST
6ABC/WPVI-TV Philadelphia
Friday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST
ABC7/WABC-TV New York
Friday, Dec. 3 at 7:30 p.m. EST
ABC13/KTRK-TV Houston
Friday, Dec. 3 at 3:30 p.m. CST
ABC7/WLS-TV Chicago
Friday, Dec. 3 at 6:30 p.m. CST
LOCALISH Network
Check local listings
The special can also be seen on the streaming platforms of each of these stations.