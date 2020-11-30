Travel

Amid COVID-19 travel warnings, LAX busy over holiday weekend

By
LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Even amid warnings from health experts about a COVID-19 surge, the nation's airports were busy this holiday.

An estimated 1 million passengers traveled by air on Saturday alone, federal authorities estimate. The numbers could be similar if not higher on Sunday. That makes it the busiest travel week since the start of the pandemic.

Los Angeles International Airport was less busy than it was last year at this time - but still much busier than it's been this year throughout the pandemic.

Some passengers at LAX said they were nervous about traveling - but still decided to see family members for Thanksgiving.

Stephanie Ruiz and her sister Tangie wanted to see their 93-year-old grandmother because they weren't sure when they'd get another chance to see her.

"A little worried," Stephanie said. "A little bit of regret. But I was happy to see some of my family members."

Those who flew said they tried to follow protocols to keep themselves safe.

"It was very scary," said traveler Shelby Riss. "Everyone's at risk and it's very uncertain times. It was difficult but in the end I think we took safe precautions."

The state of California has been asking travelers coming from out of state to self-quarantine for two weeks after arrival. Passengers arriving at LAX are required to sign a form acknowledging they are aware of the recommendation.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
travellos angeleslos angeles countyholidaythanksgivingcoronaviruslos angeles international airportholiday travelcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA County reports 5,000 new COVID-19 cases as stay-at-home order takes effect
Domestic violence suspect is fatally beaten, stabbed by victim's family
UC application deadline extended after 'technical difficulties'
Georgia boy shows off basketball skills on treadmill
Man struck twice by gunfire in Monrovia
Rams fall to 49ers 23-20 off last-second field goal
Hermosa Beach road rage leads to multi-car crash
Show More
Cyber Monday 2020 deals shopping guide
Multi-car crash in Calabasas leaves 7 injured, 1 critically
Biden chooses an all-female senior White House press team
US had most COVID-19 hospitalizations of pandemic on Saturday
9 CA counties change reopening tiers
More TOP STORIES News