ABC7 has your chance to win a $100 Gift Card for the Holidays!

ABC7 Eyewitness News would like to help you get ready for the holidays a little earlier this year! Beginning Wednesday, November 4 watch ABC7 Eyewitness News at 6am for the "Secret Code of the Day" for a chance to win a $100 gift card - every day is a new chance to win a little help for the holidays!
We will give out 7x $100 cards per day.

Tune in Weekdays at 6am for another chance to win.

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Ends 11/24/20 at 10am PT. Open to legal residents living within the DMA of KABC-TV who are 18 or older. Limit one entry per email per day. For full details including eligibility restrictions, odds of winning, prize description and limitations, see Official Rules Void where prohibited.

Enter Here: https://sweepstakes.abc7.com/EviisjN
Good luck!
