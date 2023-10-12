Negotiations between AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA suspended

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Negotiations between SAG-AFTRA and the union representing Hollywood studios were suspended Wednesday, with the actors' union citing a "clear gap" between the two parties.

According a statement released by SAG-AFTRA, talks were halted after the union presented its latest proposal to the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers.

"After meaningful conversations, it is clear that the gap between the AMPTP and SAG-AFTRA is too great, and conversations are no longer moving us in a productive direction," read the statement.

Actors walked off the job over many of the same issues as writers, and SAG-AFTRA leaders said they would look closely at the gains and compromises of the WGA's deal, but emphasized that their demands would remain the same as they were when the strike began.

It was just five days after writers and studios resumed talks that a deal was reach and that strike ended, though an attempt to restart negotiations a month earlier broke off after a few meetings.

SAG-AFTRA has granted interim agreements allowing actors to work on many productions, and with that comes the right of actors to publicly promote them.

