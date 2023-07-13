No deal reached on Hollywood actors contract, strike vote to be held Thursday

The union representing film and television actors says no deal has been reached with studios and streaming services and its leadership will vote on whether to strike later Thursday.

If the actors go on strike, it will be the first time since 1960 that actors and writers picket film and television productions.

The Screen Actors Guild -American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) said early Thursday that its decision on whether to join already striking screenwriters will be weighed upon by leadership at a meeting later Thursday.

The actors' guild released a statement early Thursday announcing that its deadline for negotiations to conclude had ended without a contract.

SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher released a statement that said, in part: "As you know, over the past decade, your compensation has been severely eroded by the rise of the streaming ecosystem. Furthermore, artificial intelligence poses an existential threat to creative professions... and all actors and performers deserve contract language that protects them from having their identity and talent exploited without consent and pay."

The actors' guild has previously authorized a strike by a nearly 98% margin.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP), which represents studios, said in a statement it was "deeply disappointed" that SAG-AFTRA walked away from negotiations.

"This is the Union's choice, not ours. In doing so, it has dismissed our offer of historic pay and residual increases, substantially higher caps on pension and health contributions, audition protections, shortened series option periods, a groundbreaking AI proposal that protects actors' digital likenesses, and more. Rather than continuing to negotiate, SAG-AFTRA has put us on a course that will deepen the financial hardship for thousands who depend on the industry for their livelihoods."

If the actors strike, they will formally join screenwriters on the picket lines outside studios and filming locations in a bid to get better terms from studios and streaming giants like Netflix and Amazon.

Members of the Writers Guild of America have been on strike since early May, slowing the production of film and television series on both coasts and in production centers like Atlanta.

Issues in negotiations include the unregulated use of artificial intelligence and the effects on residual pay brought on by the streaming ecosystem that has emerged in recent years.

Actors have joined writers on picket lines for weeks in solidarity. An actors' strike would prevent performers from working on sets or promoting their projects.

Attending a photo event on Wednesday, star Matt Damon said that while everyone was hoping a strike could be averted, many actors need a fair contract to survive.

"We ought to protect the people who are kind of on the margins," Damon told The Associated Press. "And 26,000 bucks a year is what you have to make to get your health insurance. And there are a lot of people whose residual payments are what carry them across that threshold. And if those residual payments dry up, so does their health care. And that's absolutely unacceptable."

"Nobody wants a work stoppage. It's painful for every other guild, really painful for IATSE and all of our brothers and sisters there. Nobody wants that but we got to be working under contracts that are fair," Damon added.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.