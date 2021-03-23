Amoeba Music announces April 1 reopening at new location

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://abc7.com/video/embed/?pid=5906967" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Amoeba Music announced it is moving into a new location on Hollywood Boulevard some time after Labor Day.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Big news for music lovers - the iconic Hollywood record store Amoeba Music will be reopening at a new location in Hollywood on April 1.The Hollywood landmark had to move from its longtime home on Sunset Boulevard to a new spot at 6200 Hollywood Boulevard, in the El Centro complex.The store has long been planning the relocation due to a housing development slated for the Sunset Boulevard spot, but the COVID-19 pandemic forced the store to remain shuttered after non-essential businesses were ordered to close last March.Fans who come to opening day will be treated to a limited edition poster and a live T-shirt silk-screening. The new location will still offer selling and trading.The store will be open Monday through Sunday from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Only a limited amount of customers will be allowed in the store at one time, and face masks will be required. Parking is provided in the El Centro complex, and Amoeba Music will validate parking for the first 75 minutes with any in-store purchase.