Hollywood Blvd shut down overnight as man climbs scaffolding, threatens to jump in bizarre LAPD standoff

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- A busy stretch of Hollywood Boulevard was shut down for hours overnight Friday as authorities tried to coax a man who was threatening to jump off a scaffolding outside of the Dolby Theater.The street was closed off between Highland Avenue and Orange Drive around 4:30 p.m. after the shirtless man was found about 30 feet above the ground, moving precariously along the scaffolding, according to the Los Angeles Fire Department. The sidewalks were also closed off for pedestrians.Rescue air cushions and several ladders were set up, but the man appeared to continue to evade authorities by moving away when they tried to approach him. It's unclear why he climbed up the structure.Believing that the might might jump, crisis negotiators were brought in to talk him down."He's been not very communicative with our negotiators. There's some indication that he may be suffering from some mental illness," said Los Angeles Police Department Capt. Scot Williams.Witnesses at the scene described odd behavior from the man, who was not cooperating with police or firefighters. By midnight, he remained up on the scaffolding.Shortly after 10 a.m. Saturday, the LAPD confirmed that the man was down off the scaffolding and in custody.The scaffolding was put in place as part of preparations for the Academy Awards at the theater on Sunday.