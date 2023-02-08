It's here! Hollywood Bowl releases 2023 season lineup - and some big names are on the list

If you're more of a movie buff, there's a little something for you too.

LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- It's here! The Hollywood Bowl released its schedule Tuesday for the 2023 season, and some big names are on the list.

Composer John Williams is set to perform for three nights' worth of shows.

The 90-year-old music legend will be sharing his conducting duties during a show in July with Gustavo Dudamel, who announced he'll be leaving the L.A. Philharmonic to become music director of the New York Philharmonic for the 2026-27 season.

The season will kick off in June with an opening night show fearing Janet Jackson and Ludacris.

The annual 4th of July fireworks shows will be headlined by The Beach Boys. Plus, there will also be a 90th birthday tribute to music mogul and pioneer Quincy Jones.

If you're more of a movie buff, there's a little something for you too.

You can watch "Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2" in concert along with "Star Wars: Return of the Jedi" or sing along to the "Sound of Music."

You'll find the full schedule on Hollywood Bowl's website.