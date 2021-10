EMBED >More News Videos The Hollywood Bowl is preparing to reopen July 4 after being closed for more than a year for the pandemic.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- The Hollywood Bowl is planning to reopen at full capacity this summer, selling tickets for all 18,000 seats.Single-event tickets go on sale starting Tuesday.The venue conducted a survey earlier this month, finding 94% of bowl audiences were already partially or fully vaccinated and 98% plan on being fully vaccinated.The season starts in July.