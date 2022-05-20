building fire

Ozzie Osborne's daughter, Aimee, her producer saved from deadly Hollywood fire by good Samaritan

By
Music producer saves Ozzie Osborne's daughter, Aimee in Hollywood fire

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- One man is dead after a fire raced through a Hollywood music studio Thursday evening. Ozzie Osborne's daughter, Aimee, and her producer escaped with the help of another music producer who used his voice to guide them out of the inferno.

Music producer Jamal Rajad says an inferno raced toward them as they opened a door to get out of the building but were met by flames.

"A wall of fire, like boom, and it sucked back in like the movie Backdraft," Rajad said.

He says after escaping he attempted to get back inside of the burning building to save his four cats, but sadly they died.

He says while outside in tears, he heard someone screaming from a second-floor window. It was Aimee Osborne, the daughter of Ozzie and Sharon Osborne.

"She was scared... she was scared, she was about the lose her life. She was ready to jump out of the second floor [into my arms]," Rajad said. "She was going to do it... and I was going to try to catch her and I didn't know who she was. I didn't know that she was anybody special, anybody famous."

Rajad says the fire was so intense, Osborne had to back away from the window and attempt to get past the flames down a smoke-filled hallway with no visibility.

He says he then raced just inside the building screaming so she and another person trying to escape could be guided out by his voice.

"Osborne daughter, her and him backed up from the window and that's when you saw smoke start coming out of their window," Rajad said. "First you didn't see it, black smoke started coming out of there window. They barely made it out."

Osborne and the other person left the window and went back into the building in an attempt to escape. Rajad went back inside in an attempt to save his beloved four cats.

"So I go back down after they leave the window, I go back down calling my cats again," Rajad said. "My big cat was listening to my voice and they found her in the lobby, but she didn't get out. But my voice projection saved the Osborne and the other producer upstairs because they used that same voice projection... and I heard them say 'hey' and then I said 'come down this way.'

There was so much smoke and fire that they had to listen to Rajad's voice to find their out.

When Osborne made it out alive, she went directly to Rajad and put her arms around him and said thank you multiple times.

Rajad feels grateful to be able to save a life, but sad that he lost his cats and that someone died in the fire.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation

