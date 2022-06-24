Murder suspect arrested for allegedly shooting man who then slammed into parked cars in Hollywood

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A homicide suspect has been arrested in connection with a shooting that occurred earlier this week after a dispute between two men in Hollywood, authorities said Friday.Shortly before 8 p.m. Thursday, the LAPD's Fugitive Task Force took 27-year-old Mario David Ramirez into custody in the 1100 Block of North Hacienda Boulevard in La Puente, his city of residence, the Los Angeles Police Department said in a news release.Ramirez was booked on a no-bail murder warrant, the statement said.According to investigators, the shooting occurred about 7 p.m. Wednesday near the W Hotel at the intersection of Selma and Argyle avenues.The gunman fired multiple times at the victim, police said. The victim then tried to jump into his car and drive away from the scene, but was hit and crashed into multiple parked vehicles.He was rushed to the hospital, where he died from his injuries, officials said. The victim was identified only as man in his 20s or 30s.The shooter fled in a white or light-colored vehicle, authorities said.