Woman shot at Halloween party in Hollywood, 4 suspects taken into custody

HOLLYWOOD (KABC) -- A woman was shot at a Halloween party in Hollywood and four suspects were taken into custody, authorities said.

The incident happened Monday night at a home on Viewmont Drive near Sunset Plaza Drive, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. The victim, who has not been identified, was rushed to the hospital and is expected to recover.

Officers took four suspects into custody shortly after the shooting.

Additional details about what led up to the incident were not available.

Other areas of Hollywood also saw violence on Halloween night. Two men were stabbed near Hollywood Boulevard, prompting a search for a suspect.