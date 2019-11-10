Barham Fire: Crews gain control of Hollywood Hills brush fire, 34 acres burned

Update #BrushFire#BarhamFire; INC#0845; 9:30AM; 3694 N Barham Bl; https://t.co/NIzkmUr7pL; #HollywoodHills; Air and ground crews worked throughout the night to stop all forward progress of the fire, keeping it within the control ... https://t.co/y6ORc8AZfx — LAFD (@LAFD) November 10, 2019

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Fire crew worked through the night to gain control of a small brush fire that broke out in the Hollywood Hills area Saturday afternoon, officials said.Over 230 Los Angeles Fire Department air and ground units responded to the blaze near 3694 North Barham Blvd. around 1:52 p.m., fire officials said. The blaze had burned at least 34 acres of moderate to heavy brush and was 15% contained by 6:30 p.m.The blaze was burning at a slow rate with no wind, according to LAFD. Officials said the fire, which was burning near Warner Bros. Studios, was moving away from structures and spreading toward Griffith Park.Although firefighters stopped forward progress of the blaze a few hours after it ignited, a stubborn hot spot continued to burn behind the studios Saturday night. The fire fight would likely last into Sunday, fire officials said.Crews will continue to work through Monday as terrain was very steep and making for a challenging mop up.A massive column of thick smoke could be seen for several miles, from Santa Monica to the San Fernando Valley Saturday."It looked frightening, like a real inferno to me. It just looked very much out of control," said Marcie Koon.One firefighters sustained non-life threatening injuries to his arm and leg during the fire fight was taken to the hospital for treatment.No injuries or structure damage were immediately reported, but fire officials urged residents who lived near the fire to shelter in place.The cause of the fire is under investigation but fire officials said preliminary indications showed that there were no homeless encampments near the fire's point of origin.