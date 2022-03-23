4 suspects sought after home invasion at multi-million dollar Hollywood Hills home

HOLLYWOOD HILLS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A search is underway for four possible suspects responsible for a home invasion in the Hollywood Hills overnight.The incident happened at a multi-million dollar home on Carman Crest Drive around 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Police say two of the suspects who entered the home were armed with handguns and demanded property from the victims.One of the residents was asleep inside when he was held at gunpoint. It's unclear what the suspects stole, but nobody was hurt.Police say the people who live at the house had just moved in from out of state.The four suspects were in a sedan, but a more detailed description of the vehicle or suspects was not immediately available.