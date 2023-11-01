Newly released photos show the car that investigators believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Hollywood that killed a man who was riding a scooter.

Hollywood hit-and-run suspect's car seen in photos amid search after scooter rider killed in crash

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Newly released photos show the car that investigators believe was involved in a hit-and-run crash in Hollywood that killed a man who was riding a scooter.

The deadly collision occurred shortly before 2:30 a.m. Saturday as the victim was crossing Western Avenue, just south of Santa Monica Boulevard, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The male victim was riding a Lime electric scooter at the time, and was knocked off it after being hit, the LAPD said. The driver, who did not stop to help the victim, was last seen fleeing northbound on Western Avenue.

Firefighter-paramedics transported the scooter rider to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity was not immediately released by authorities.

The suspect's vehicle is described as a black sedan, possibly a 2001-2005 Mitsubishi Eclipse convertible.

A reward of up to $50,000 is available through the city's Hit-and-Run Reward Program Trust Fund. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to call LAPD West Traffic Division detectives at (213) 473-0234. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Crime Stoppers at (800) 222-TIPS (800-222-8477).