Hollywood home invasion prompts large police response

Los Angeles police are searching for three men connected to a home invasion in Hollywood.

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) --
Los Angeles police are searching for three armed men connected to a home-invasion robbery in Hollywood.

Authorities responded to the call of the home invasion at an apartment complex in the 1600 block of Vine Street shortly after midnight Saturday.

Several LAPD officers set up a perimeter to look for the suspects, who were believed to be armed, authorities said.

The area of Hollywood and Vine was shut down as the search went on for several hours overnight.

The trio was last seen in a newer model white Honda Civic off of Selma Avenue between Argyle Avenue and Vine Street.

A detailed description of the suspects was not released.

It wasn't immediately known whether anyone was injured in the home invasion.
