Oscar preps in full swing at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood with one week until star-studded event

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Oscar Sunday is now just one week away, and Hollywood is getting ready for its biggest night.Streets are already being shut down in preparation. The famous Hollywood Boulevard is shut down between Orange Drive and Highland Avenue as preps are in full swing for the Oscars.However, Hollywood Boulevard was briefly opened Sunday because it was the first time the Los Angeles Marathon and Oscar preparations combined. Marathon runners ran right by the Dolby Theatre, and underneath what will become the Oscar tent covering that famous red carpet.The runners also passed by a few golden Oscars along the route.Crews are now hard at work with all of the setups. Next Sunday will be the 94th Academy Awards.Many Hollywood visitors were surprised to know just how long it takes to get the Dolby Theatre, and that red carpet, TV-ready."We were just coming. We wanted to walk Hollywood Boulevard and see all the stars," said Angel Kropiewnicki. "And then we got here, and they were setting up for the Oscars. So we just got a big surprise."From the red carpet looks, to the ceremony and the after-parties, ABC7 will have all the Oscar Sunday fun. It kicks off March 27.