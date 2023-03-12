Power outage in Hollywood leaves hundreds without power day before the Oscars

The two-hour power outage didn't affect work inside the Dolby Theatre but forced shops and restaurants at the Ovation Hollywood complex to close and stopped elevators at an adjacent hotel.

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- The day before Hollywood's biggest night, city workers dealt with a minor hiccup: a brief power outage.

According to the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power, more than 1,000 customers in the area were without power Saturday afternoon.

The main outage was fixed at around 2:30 p.m.

This comes as a moist weather system off the Pacific continued to bring showers to Southern California, though it was mostly on the light side.

It will be partly to mostly cloudy Sunday and Monday with a slight chance of showers. A strong storm system will bring more rain, heavy at times, to the region Tuesday into early.

City News Service, Inc. and the Associated Press contributed to this report.