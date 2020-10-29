Hollywood producer David Guillod arrested in new sex assault case

SHERMAN OAKS, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- Hollywood producer David Guillod was arrested Wednesday at his Sherman Oaks home on suspicion of sexually assaulting a woman while he was out on bail for prior sexual assault allegations, according to police.
Guillod is accused of sexually assaulting a woman during an "evening meeting" on Oct. 21, according to a news release from Los Angeles police.
The 53-year-old was taken into custody without incident after police conducted a search and arrest warrant at his home. He was arrested and booked at the Metropolitan Detention Center and is being held on $5 million bail, LAPD said.
Guillod, executive producer of the Netflix release "Extraction"' and the 2017 film "Atomic Blonde,'' was out on bail for sexual assault allegations the Santa Barbara County District Attorney's Office is prosecuting.
Guillod surrendered to Santa Barbara County authorities in June after being charged with 11 felonies, including rape, kidnap to commit rape and rape of a drugged victim.
The charges are connected to four alleged attacks that occurred in May 2012, December 2014 and January 2015.
City News Service contributed to this report.
