2 hospitalized after argument leads to exchange of gunfire outside Hollywood high-rise apartment

HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (KABC) -- Two people were hospitalized after an argument between two groups of people led to gunfire in Hollywood Saturday.

The two men were shot around 1 p.m. outside a high-rise apartment on the 1600 block of North La Brea Avenue, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. It all started when two men began arguing with three others and ended with both groups pulling out guns on each other.

The two victims were transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

Three suspects, only described as men in their 20s, fled from the scene, police said.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
hollywoodlos angeles countyshootingapartment
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Some LA County COVID restrictions to be lifted Friday
Newport Beach gets approval to reopen beaches with modifications
Doctors answer your coronavirus questions during ABC7's virtual town hall
OC barbershop owners reopen, saying they had to save the business
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg discharged from hospital, is 'doing well'
Reopening CA: Here's what we know and what comes next
SoCal essential workers hold protest at Trump National Golf Club
Show More
Court upholds California ban on church services in pandemic
San Bernardino County preparing for some businesses to reopen
COVID-19: Governor announces expansion of worker's compensation
COVID-19: LA County officials report 55 new deaths, 851 new cases
Security company Allied Universal hiring 500 workers in LA County
More TOP STORIES News