Victim shot in head near TCL Chinese Theatre at intersection of Hollywood Blvd and Highland Ave

HOLLYWOOD, LOS ANGELES (KABC) -- A person was shot in the head near the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, an area where movie goers and tourists flock to on Friday nights to see the Hollywood Walk of Fame and TCL Chinese Theatre.

The suspects are believed to be a man and woman, according to the LAPD.

They two suspects have fled and are outstanding.

The victim has been transported to a hospital and was reported to be conscious and breathing.

