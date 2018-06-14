Hollywood stabbing of trans woman investigated as hate crime

Los Angeles police are investigating the stabbing of a trans woman in Hollywood as a possible hate crime.

By ABC7.com staff
The unidentified victim was attacked just before 2 a.m. Thursday under the 101 Freeway at Franklin Avenue. Police said the suspect, described as a man in his 20s or 30s, approached the victim with an unknown weapon and yelled "I hate tranies." The suspect then fled, authorities said.

The victim received puncture wounds and refused to go to the hospital but is expected to be OK, according to police.

Officers said she was not very cooperative with the police investigation.

Police said the incident is considered an assault and hate crime.

A search for the suspect was ongoing.
