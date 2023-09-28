'We're not done yet:' Focus shifts to striking actors as Hollywood writers return to work

Hollywood writers are back at work, and some of your favorite shows will soon be back on TV. However, one question remains: What's next for actors?

On Tuesday night, board members from the Writers Guild of America approved a contract agreement with studios, bringing the industry at least partly back from a historic halt in production that stretched nearly five months. The terms the WGA achieved will surely be closely watched by others - particularly the striking members of the actors union, SAG-AFTRA.

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, which negotiates on behalf of the studios, hasn't negotiated with the actors union since their strike began on July 14.

Actors are likewise seeking better compensation from streaming. But they are also demanding safeguards against AI, which can potentially use a star's likeness without his or her permission or replace background actors entirely.

Actor Jack Black hit the picket lines this week along with "Better Call Saul" actor Bob Odenkirk and Abigail Spencer, hoping to spark a new deal with the studios.

"I think it's very important that we all get back to work with a fair deal, and the actors are still on strike!" said Spencer.

Striking actors voted to expand their walkout to include the lucrative video game market, a step that could put new pressure on Hollywood studios to make a deal with the performers who provide voices and stunts for games.

SAG-AFTRA announced the move late Monday, saying that 98% of its members voted to go on strike against video game companies if ongoing negotiations are not successful. The announcement came ahead of more talks planned for Tuesday.

Acting in video games can include a variety of roles, from voice performances to motion capture work as well as stunts. Video game actors went on strike in 2016 in a work stoppage that lasted nearly a year.

Some of the same issues are at play in the video game negotiations as in the broader actors strike that has shut down Hollywood for months, including wages, safety measures and protections on the use of AI. The companies involved include gaming giants Activision, Electronic Arts, Epic Games, Take 2 Productions as well as Disney and Warner Bros. video game divisions.

"It's time for the video game companies to stop playing games and get serious about reaching an agreement on this contract," SAG-AFTRA President Fran Drescher said in a statement.

Audrey Cooling, a spokesperson for video game producers, said they are "continuing to negotiate in good faith" and have reached tentative agreements on more than half of the proposals on the table.

So far this year, U.S. consumers have spent $34.9 billion on video games, consoles and accessories, according to market research group Circana. The threat of a video game strike emerged as Hollywood writers were on the verge of getting back to work after months on the picket lines.

"We're here for the whole town"

Writers said despite their negotiating success, the work isn't over.

"We're out here for SAG until they get everything that they deserve," said WGA member Laura Beck, who hit the picket lines on Wednesday. "Then we'll be out here for IATSE too ... we'll be out here for the whole town until we all get what we deserve."

