TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (KABC) --The man suspected of starting the Holy Fire had his bail set at $1 million after having several outbursts during his first court appearance on Friday.
Forrest Clark, 51, was heard shouting, "that's a lie!" and "correct" as the judge read the charges against him.
The Orange County District Attorney charged Forrest Gordon Clark with aggravated arson, arson of inhabited property, arson of forest, criminal threats, resisting and deterring an executive officer and arson burning multiple structures.
Just a short clip of one of Forrest Gordon Clark’s outbursts during his first appearance before a judge today. He’s accused of starting the #HolyFire. @ABC7 pic.twitter.com/wBxKnUVQpr— Greg Lee (@abc7greg) August 10, 2018
His bail was set for $1 million, to which he replied he "can have a million right now."
The fire Clark is accused of starting in Trabuco Canyon has charred more than 18,100 acres. It was just 5 percent contained as of Friday.
Communities across Riverside and Orange counties have been forced to evacuate.
RELATED: Suspect arrested in connection with massive Holy Fire
Shane Sherwood with the Orange County Fire Authority said no witnesses have come forward saying they saw Clark start the fire, but the area of origin is around his residence.
RAW VIDEO: Forrest Clark detained by sheriff's officials
Clark has reportedly had conflicts with his neighbors for years and sent an email warning, "This place will burn" to a volunteer fire chief last week.
The OCFA would not comment on those claims, citing the pending investigation.
Of the 14 cabins in his area of the fire, Clark's is apparently the only one still standing.
His arraignment was continued to Aug. 17. If convicted, Clark could face life in prison.