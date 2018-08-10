Holy Fire arson suspect has outbursts in 1st court appearance; bail set at $1 million

The man suspected of starting the Holy Fire made several outburst during his first court appearance on Friday.

TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (KABC) --
The man suspected of starting the Holy Fire had his bail set at $1 million after having several outbursts during his first court appearance on Friday.

Forrest Clark, 51, was heard shouting, "that's a lie!" and "correct" as the judge read the charges against him.

The Orange County District Attorney charged Forrest Gordon Clark with aggravated arson, arson of inhabited property, arson of forest, criminal threats, resisting and deterring an executive officer and arson burning multiple structures.



His bail was set for $1 million, to which he replied he "can have a million right now."

The fire Clark is accused of starting in Trabuco Canyon has charred more than 18,100 acres. It was just 5 percent contained as of Friday.

Communities across Riverside and Orange counties have been forced to evacuate.

RELATED: Suspect arrested in connection with massive Holy Fire
A man was arrested Wednesday in connection with the Holy Fire, which has burned more than 6,200 acres in the Cleveland National Forest.



Shane Sherwood with the Orange County Fire Authority said no witnesses have come forward saying they saw Clark start the fire, but the area of origin is around his residence.

RAW VIDEO: Forrest Clark detained by sheriff's officials

Clark has reportedly had conflicts with his neighbors for years and sent an email warning, "This place will burn" to a volunteer fire chief last week.

The OCFA would not comment on those claims, citing the pending investigation.

Of the 14 cabins in his area of the fire, Clark's is apparently the only one still standing.

His arraignment was continued to Aug. 17. If convicted, Clark could face life in prison.
