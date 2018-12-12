Holy Fire arson suspect pleads not guilty, remains held on $1 million bail

EMBED </>More Videos

The 51-year-old man accused of igniting the massive Holy Fire in August is scheduled to appear at an arraignment in Santa Ana. (KABC)

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
The 51-year-old man accused of igniting the massive Holy Fire in August entered a not-guilty plea Wednesday in Santa Ana, where he was arraigned on arson charges.

An initial hearing for Forrest Gordon Clark was postponed in August after he made multiple outbursts in court, prompting an Orange County superior court judge to question is mental competency. Another judge ruled last month that Clark was competent to assist in his own defense.

The defendant made no similar verbal outbursts at the Central Justice Center on Nov. 28. He returned to court at the facility Wednesday morning, after which he remained held on $1 million bail.

During the proceedings, the public defender said police are investigating another possible suspect in the case. The identity of that alleged suspect was not disclosed.

MORE: Arson suspect's first court appearance marked by verbal outbursts
EMBED More News Videos

The man suspected of starting the Holy Fire had his bail set at $1 million after having several outbursts during his first court appearance on Friday.


In connection with the 23,136-acre Holy Fire, Clark was charged with aggravated arson, arson of inhabited property, arson of forest, criminal threats, resisting and deterring an executive officer and arson burning multiple structures.

Clark allegedly had conflicts with his neighbors for years and sent an email warning, "This place will burn" to a volunteer fire chief.

He is scheduled to appear at a pretrial hearing on Dec. 20 and a preliminary hearing on Dec. 24.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
arsoncourt casebrush firewildfirehouse fireSanta AnaOrange County
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Cohen, ex-Trump lawyer, sentenced to 3 years in prison
LA City Council approves raising speed limits on dozens of streets
California wants to tax your text messages
Bai Holiday Ice Rink Pershing Square in full effect
LAPD releases bodycam video of fatal shooting at Hollywood gym
Severely abused dog found dumped in trash in Long Beach
CSUN police boost patrols after letter threatens mass shooting
Recall issued for Kotex tampons, customers say pieces were left inside body
Show More
LA City Council OKs Venice homeless shelter
6 accused of regularly beating, scalding 3-year-old boy
Boy dumps Trump name over bullying at school
Milo, dog thrown off Hollywood roof, slowly recovering
Tweet goes viral after mom sets up date for son
More News