Holy Fire arson suspect pleads not guilty, remains held on $1 million bail

The man suspected of starting the Holy Fire had his bail set at $1 million after having several outbursts during his first court appearance on Friday.

The 51-year-old man accused of igniting the massive Holy Fire in August entered a not-guilty plea Wednesday in Santa Ana, where he was arraigned on arson charges.An initial hearing for Forrest Gordon Clark was postponed in August after he made multiple outbursts in court, prompting an Orange County superior court judge to question is mental competency. Another judge ruled last month that Clark was competent to assist in his own defense.The defendant made no similar verbal outbursts at the Central Justice Center on Nov. 28. He returned to court at the facility Wednesday morning, after which he remained held on $1 million bail.During the proceedings, the public defender said police are investigating another possible suspect in the case. The identity of that alleged suspect was not disclosed.In connection with the 23,136-acre Holy Fire, Clark was charged with aggravated arson, arson of inhabited property, arson of forest, criminal threats, resisting and deterring an executive officer and arson burning multiple structures.Clark allegedly had conflicts with his neighbors for years and sent an email warning, "This place will burn" to a volunteer fire chief.He is scheduled to appear at a pretrial hearing on Dec. 20 and a preliminary hearing on Dec. 24.