Holy Fire arson suspect set to be arraigned; $1 million bail to be reviewed

The 51-year-old man accused of igniting the massive Holy Fire in August is scheduled to appear at an arraignment in Santa Ana. (KABC)

SANTA ANA, Calif. (KABC) --
The 51-year-old man accused of igniting the massive Holy Fire in August is scheduled to appear Wednesday at an arraignment in Santa Ana, where he is expected to enter a plea to arson charges.

An initial hearing for Forrest Gordon Clark was postponed in August after he made multiple outbursts in court, prompting an Orange County superior court judge to question is mental competency. Another judge ruled last month that Clark was competent to assist in his own defense.

The defendant made no similar verbal outbursts at the Central Justice Center on Nov. 28. He is scheduled to return to court at the facility Wednesday morning, when his $1 million bail will be reviewed.

In connection with the 23,136-acre Holy Fire, Clark was charged with aggravated arson, arson of inhabited property, arson of forest, criminal threats, resisting and deterring an executive officer and arson burning multiple structures.

Clark allegedly had conflicts with his neighbors for years and sent an email warning, "This place will burn" to a volunteer fire chief.
