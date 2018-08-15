Holy Fire containment rises to 72 percent; 22,986 acres burned in Lake Elsinore-Corona area

EMBED </>More Videos

The wildfire has burned 22,986 acres across 10 days and destroyed at least 12 structures in the Cleveland National Forest with more than 1,300 firefighters on the front lines.

By ABC7.com staff
TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (KABC) --
Fire officials on Wednesday announced that containment of the massive Holy Fire has reached 72 percent in the Lake Elsinore-Corona area.

The wildfire has burned 22,986 acres across 10 days and destroyed at least 12 structures in the Cleveland National Forest with more than 1,300 firefighters on the front lines.

A few mandatory evacuation orders remain, but most have been lifted and a long stretch of Ortega Highway has been reopened.

The fire has been burning since Aug, 6, when it was first reported near Holy Jim Canyon and Trabuco Creek roads - across the main divide between Orange and Riverside counties.

Fire officials say they expect to reach full containment by Friday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
wildfirebrush firefirefightersevacuationfireforest fireTrabuco CanyonOrange CountyLake ElsinoreRiverside CountyCorona
(Copyright ©2018 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Related
Gov. Brown declares state of emergency for OC, IE due to Holy Fire
Holy Fire suspect charged with felony arson
Holy Fire burns 6,200 acres near Lake Elsinore-Corona line
Nearly 4,000-acre fire near Trabuco Canyon is 5 percent contained
Trabuco Canyon fire burns 4,000 acres, prompts evacuations
Top Stories
Ex-LAPD officer pleads no contest to sexually abusing former cadet
LA is first in US to install subway body scanners
Immigrant US Army veteran fighting for citizenship in LA court
Cypress Hill's B-Real opens Dr. Greenthumb's pot dispensary in Sylmar
Teen's dad accused of killing alleged bathroom creeper
Authorities search for suspect in fatal hit-and-run in Lancaster
Man pleads not guilty to destroying Trump's Walk of Fame star
Trump makes good on threat to revoke Brennan's clearance
Show More
Riverside police: Photo shows suspect wanted for sexual battery
Report: LA drivers lose $3K yearly due to bad roads, traffic
Stolen vehicle suspect collides with innocent driver after police chase
Investigators work to determine cause of Compton strip mall fire
Dangerous surf conditions expected for OC, LA beaches
More News