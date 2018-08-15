TRABUCO CANYON, Calif. (KABC) --Fire officials on Wednesday announced that containment of the massive Holy Fire has reached 72 percent in the Lake Elsinore-Corona area.
The wildfire has burned 22,986 acres across 10 days and destroyed at least 12 structures in the Cleveland National Forest with more than 1,300 firefighters on the front lines.
A few mandatory evacuation orders remain, but most have been lifted and a long stretch of Ortega Highway has been reopened.
The fire has been burning since Aug, 6, when it was first reported near Holy Jim Canyon and Trabuco Creek roads - across the main divide between Orange and Riverside counties.
Fire officials say they expect to reach full containment by Friday.