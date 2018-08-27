Holy Fire: Flames reignite near Santiago Peak in Cleveland National Forest, prompting new response

Firefighters from at least two agencies were responding to a renewed fire activity in the Holy Fire burn area, officials said. (HPWREN)

By ABC7.com staff
CLEVELAND NATIONAL FOREST, Calif. (KABC) --
Firefighters from at least two agencies were responding Monday morning to renewed fire activity in the Holy Fire burn area, officials said.

Although the 22,885-acre Holy Fire was officially 91 percent contained, video from a stationary camera atop Santiago Peak near Trabuco Canyon showed active flames and massive plumes of smoke shortly after 10 a.m.

There were no immediate reports of new injuries or structural damage, and no evacuation orders were issued.

"The fire is currently no threat because it is in un-burned fuel surrounded by already burned vegetation," the Orange County Fire Authority tweeted.

The Cleveland National Forest agency dispatched resources to the scene, and the OCFA sent a helicopter and a hand crew to assist with what it described as a "flare-up."

Just before 11 a.m., Forest Service officials said the new blaze had "slopped outside of containment lines" and grown to 40 acres.
Firefighters from at least two agencies were responding to a renewed fire activity in the Holy Fire burn area, officials said.


Five air tankers and four helicopters were assigned to the incident, the agency said, adding that "ground resources will be utilized when it is safe to do so."

DEVELOPING: More details will be added to this report as they become available.
