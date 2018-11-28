A Santa Ana court ruled the arson suspect in the Holy Fire is mentally competent to assist in his own defense.Forrest Clark, 51, appeared in court Wednesday after repeatedly disrupting previous hearings. A judge questioned his ability to stand trial and delayed proceedings until Clark was evaluated by a doctor.Clark faces multiple felony counts including arson, criminal threats and resisting an officer. His arraignment was continued to Dec. 12.The Holy Fire, which started in August, charred nearly 23,000 acres and destroyed 14 structures in the Cleveland National Forest.