Chino Hills fire: Home damaged, 154 acres scorched as forward progress stopped

CHINO HILLS, Calif. (KABC) -- Fire crews were still working Monday to contain a 154-acre brush fire that damaged at least one home in Chino Hills.

Firefighters appeared to be making headway battling the flames, with forward progress stopped and containment listed at 65% by the morning, more than 12 hours after the fire began.

No evacuations were ordered and no injuries were reported. Dry, hot conditions contributed to the spread Sunday afternoon as temperatures climbed into the 90s and a light breeze fanned the flames.

The flames came dangerously close to a number of homes, and one house on Miramonte Court sustained extensive damage when flames broke out on the roof. Firefighters attacked the structure fire with water and were able to keep it from spreading to other homes.

The vegetation fire - named the Star Fire - began near Chino Hills Parkway and Falling Star Lane just before 2 p.m., according to the Chino Valley Independent Fire Department.

Chino Valley Fire crews were working to contain the blaze and urged people to avoid the area.

Chino Hills Parkway between Falling Star and Chino Avenue has reopened to traffic, but Chino Avenue between Rock Springs Road and Chino Hills Parkway remains closed.



Los Angeles County Fire and Cal Fire also responded to the scene.

It is unclear when fire officials expect the blaze to be fully contained.
