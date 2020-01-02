Home falls down sandy bluff along Lake Michigan shoreline in Michigan

WHITE RIVER TOWNSHIP, Mich. -- A western Michigan lakefront home has fallen down a sandy bluff in an area plagued by erosion.

WOOD-TV reports that Muskegon County officials had been monitoring the condition of the White River Township home which toppled over about 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Neighbor Bob Lloyd told WZZM-TV that he heard a sound "and could just see the house going."

The home's owner was at another property when it fell. She wanted neighbors to pitch in for a shoreline rock wall to slow erosion but ran out of time.

Storms have caused beach erosion, flooding and damage to seawalls and roads.
