French Montana's Calabasas home robbed; investigation underway

A robbery investigation is underway at a Hidden Hills home belonging to Karim Kharbouch, a Hip-hop artist known as French Montana. (Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

By ABC7.com staff
CALABASAS, Calif. (KABC) --
A home-invasion robbery investigation is underway at a Calabasas home belonging to Karim Kharbouch, a Hip-hop artist known as French Montana.

Los Angeles County sheriff's officials received a call about a home invasion shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of Garrett Court.

Investigators said at least two armed men forced their way into the house and took personal property from a victim inside the home.

The suspects took off, possibly on foot, but the direction they fled was unclear, officials said. A detailed description of the suspects was not released.

Anyone with information on the robbery was urged to contact Malibu/Lost Hills sheriff's detectives at (818) 878-1808. If you wish to remain anonymous, call L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).
