A home-invasion robbery investigation is underway at a Calabasas home belonging to Karim Kharbouch, a Hip-hop artist known as French Montana.Los Angeles County sheriff's officials received a call about a home invasion shortly before 8:30 a.m. in the 5100 block of Garrett Court.Investigators said at least two armed men forced their way into the house and took personal property from a victim inside the home.The suspects took off, possibly on foot, but the direction they fled was unclear, officials said. A detailed description of the suspects was not released.Anyone with information on the robbery was urged to contact Malibu/Lost Hills sheriff's detectives at (818) 878-1808. If you wish to remain anonymous, call L.A. Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).