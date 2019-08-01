Home invasion suspects allegedly tie up homeowner, steal guns in Lancaster

LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Investigators were searching Thursday for several home invasion suspects in Lancaster.

Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies say at least two people broke into a home in the 44800 block of Caboose Drive around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.

The robbers tied up the homeowner and got away with several handguns and rifles, according to authorities.

No major injuries were reported.
