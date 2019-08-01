LANCASTER, Calif. (KABC) -- Investigators were searching Thursday for several home invasion suspects in Lancaster.
Los Angeles County Sheriff's deputies say at least two people broke into a home in the 44800 block of Caboose Drive around 10:45 p.m. Wednesday.
The robbers tied up the homeowner and got away with several handguns and rifles, according to authorities.
No major injuries were reported.
Home invasion suspects allegedly tie up homeowner, steal guns in Lancaster
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News