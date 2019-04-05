Home & Garden

Charmin selling 'forever roll' that can last up to a month

Charmin has announced a new line of toilet paper that could last you an entire month.

It's called the "Forever Roll" and it even comes with a FREE special holder.

"It's the same 2-Ply Ultra Soft you know and love, and might just make you sing the Shiney Hiney song!" says Charmin.

A giant single roll runs anywhere from $5.49 and $9.99 depending if you're purchasing for "one user" or "multi-user."

A Forever Roll starter kit runs $29.97 and comes with three giants rolls and a free stand.

The reviews are off the charts, too!

"It is so nice that we do not have to change the roll all the time," said one customer.

"Who likes changing rolls? No one, that's who! This is the greatest bathroom upgrade," another person said.

And the Forever Roll is popular among animals!

"The huge roll kept my cat busy for weeks. I am still finding paper that's all over the house, under the bed in closets, in my shoes, a great investment. I will recommend to friends," said another customer.

CLICK HERE to learn more.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenbusinesstoilet
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Boy recounts moment he carried his sister out of laundromat when Ridgecrest Earthquake hits
Ridgecrest quake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Exotic bird turns out to be seagull doused in curry
Family of man killed during Compton shootout wants answers
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
Activists worry about potential abuse of face scans for ICE
Show More
SoCal contractor reveals lessons learned about earthquake insurance
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
Kids with hand differences show how to climb rocks without hands
California to pay off nearly $60 million in student loans for doctors
More TOP STORIES News