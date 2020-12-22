unemployment

Monrovia woman faces eviction after holidays due to pandemic

"I'm selling personal belongings on eBay, anything and everything I can do to try and survive," she says.
By
MONROVIA, Calif. (KABC) -- The COVID-19 pandemic has forced many businesses to shut down and has left many unemployed.

Brenda Nanomantube worked as a bartender at The Bucaneer Lounge and says the last time she had steady work was back in March before the stay-at-home order began.

"Right now I'm concerned about surviving. I've been out of work for nine months," she says.

Nanomantube is worried about getting evicted because she hasn't been able to pay her landlord, but she recognizes that her landlord also depends on that rent money to survive. "I'm three and a half months behind on my rent and you can't blame her, she has to pay her mortgage, I'm not mad at her," she says.

RELATED | Congress passes COVID relief with $600 stimulus checks - what you need to know
EMBED More News Videos

ABC's Elizabeth Schulze reports on the COVID-19 relief package.



Attorney Victor Hairapetian says it's a legal problem that both sides will be facing next year.

"This is an issue now hitting both sides, both landlords and tenants. I think the state legislature needs to do a better job protecting both sides. Obviously tenants need to get back so that they can generate the income necessary to pay the rents, and in the interim they have to do a little, a lot more actually, with respect to keeping the relationship balanced," he says.

Nanomantube takes care of her grandson during the day to help her daughter focus on her studies. She says it breaks her heart to tell him there won't be any presents this Christmas.

"As far as grandma goes, they're not going to get presents from grandma. Grandma doesn't have the money. Grandma can't even pay the bills and how do you explain to a seven-year-old he's not going get any presents from grandma?"

Nanomantube started a GoFundMe page asking for help and has raised nearly $3,000.

"I'm selling personal belongings on eBay, anything and everything I can do to try and survive," she says.

MORE | CA mom unable to feed kids after EDD freezes legitimate account
EMBED More News Videos

The California EDD and banking partner Bank of America have been freezing unemployment accounts suspected of fraud. One Bay Area woman had $9,000 in her account, but was locked out. With no money, she sent her three children to live with their aunt.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
home & gardenmonrovialos angeles countycoronavirusevictiongofundmecovid 19 pandemicstay at home orderunemploymentcovid 19
Copyright © 2020 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.
UNEMPLOYMENT
Congress finalizes agreement on stimulus package
Nearly 1M in CA may have to pay back some unemployment benefits
Fight over Federal Reserve pumps the brakes on stimulus deal
House passes 2-day bill to avert government shutdown
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Young child, woman found dead inside home in Westlake area
Newsom picks Kamala Harris' replacement
67 arrested, 4 shot during underground parties in LA area
Biden addresses COVID bill, holiday pandemic precautions
2nd stimulus checks: Calculate how much you could get
Congress passes COVID-19 relief with $600 stimulus checks
UCI Medical Center sets up mobile field hospital in parking lot
Show More
What you need to know about LAX public health measures amid holiday travel spike
LA debuts neighborhood map detailing COVID-19 cases, deaths
LA County health officials warn of a 'surge upon a surge'
SoCal family loses 3 people to COVID-19 within weeks
Walmart teams up with FedEx for at-home return service
More TOP STORIES News